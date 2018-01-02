WWE Officials Planning Major Match For Shane McMahon At WrestleMania

According to WrestleVotes, who has broken WWE news in the past, SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon is “penciled in” for a major WrestleMania match. The match is expected to be part of his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, it should be noted that there are still questions about who Shane’s opponent or possibly partner will be.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.