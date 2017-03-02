WWE On 4 Things The Undertaker Hasn’t Accomplished, Fans On WWE’s Tom Brady, Booker T And Sharmell

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 4 things The Undertaker hasn’t accomplished yet – compete in WWE NXT, defeat Vince McMahon, win the WWE Intercontinental Title and win an Iron Man match.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar would they consider to be the WWE equivalent to the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (multiple titles, one of the greatest ever, polarizing among fans) – John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns or other. As of this writing, 61% went with the current WWE Champion while 15% voted for Triple H and 15% voted for other.

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and wife Sharmell were in attendance for last night’s Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Falcons NBA game: