WWE On Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

At WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan will return to in-ring action for the first time since retiring from competition in 2016 when he joins forces with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

To say that McMahon and Owens haven’t seen eye-to-eye since KO came to SmackDown LIVE would be an incredible understatement. The bad blood reached new levels of intensity several months ago when Zayn appeared from out of nowhere to help Owens win a barbaric Hell in a Cell Match against Shane-O-Mac, thus renewing his friendship with his former bitter rival. Owens and Zayn subsequently formed The “Yep!” Movement, spitefully rebelling against Shane, defying the Commissioner at every turn and even causing a rift between Shane and General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Prior to taking an indefinite leave of absence as Commissioner, Shane-O-Mac created a WrestleMania match between the best friends, only to be ruthlessly brutalized by KO and Zayn.

Things took a drastic turn the following week for several reasons. First came the incredible news that Bryan, who was forced to retire from squared-circle competition in February 2016, had once again been cleared to battle inside a WWE ring. Then, on SmackDown LIVE, Bryan admitted that he was wrong to side with Owens & Zayn against Shane and proceeded to somewhat remorsefully fire the pair outright due to their attack on the departing head of Team Blue. In response, Owens & Zayn unleashed a harrowing assault on Bryan that culminated in an Apron Powerbomb!

The next week, Bryan set out to get retribution for himself and for Shane by offering his fired foes an “opportunity” to get back to work. The “Yes!” Man challenged Owens & Zayn to a tag team match against him and Shane, and the duo agreed to face them at WrestleMania.

If Owens & Zayn defeats Bryan & McMahon, they will once again be SmackDown LIVE Superstars. If they don’t, however, they will remain fired. What will happen when Bryan returns to action at The Showcase of The Immortals? Will WrestleMania throw dirt on the grave of The “Yep!” Movement? Find out Sunday, April 8, streaming live at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network!