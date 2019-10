During this week’s WWE RAW, fans did “WHAT?” chants while Jerry Lawler was talking to Rusev. The WWE on FOX Twitter account commented on the chants but then deleted the tweets.

The account wrote:

Dear @WWEUniverse, Can we stop the ‘What’ chants? It’s no longer 2001. xoxo @WWEOnFOX

We saw people chanting it to @AngeloDawkins as he said goodbye to @WWENXT, and now to a ‘Hall of Famer’ on RAW. That’s not a sign of rebellion, it’s a sign of disrespect.

Now back to RAW.