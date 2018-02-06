WWE On Jason Jordan Undergoing Surgery

WWE issued the following:

Raw Superstar Jason Jordan underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a neck injury, WWE.com can confirm.

“He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures,” WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon said. “It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

The procedure Jordan underwent is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. It is not known just how long Jordan will be out of action.

