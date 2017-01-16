WWE On Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka Passing Away

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka passed away today at the age of 73 after a battle with stomach cancer. WWE issued this statement on his passing:

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away.

Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends and fans.