WWE On Jinder Mahal’s Challenge (Video), Flashback Friday Schedule, Superstar Dolls From Mattel

– Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Paul Heyman’s Twitter response to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and his Survivor Series challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, plus other tweets.

– As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall for his birthday. Below is the current schedule for the live stream:

* 3pm EST – RAW Flashback, 10/11/1993: Razor Ramon and Rick Martel battle for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Rock n Roll Express are in Tag Team action.

* 4pm EST – WWE In Your House 6, 2/18/1996: WWE In Your House: Rage In The Cage features Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match against Diesel, and more. (NEW)

* 6pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 5/27/1996: This episode of Nitro features a shocking appearance that turned the wrestling world upside down. Sting battles Scott Steiner.

* 7:35pm EST – WWE Story Time, 12/19/2016: Pull up a chair for a ‘don’t try this at home’ look back at some of sports entertainment’s classic pranks, punks, and ribs!

* 8pm EST – WrestleMania 10, 3/20/1994: Yokozuna defends the WWE Championship against Bret Hart; Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels compete in an epic Ladder Match.

* 11pm EST – Beyond The Ring, 7/5/2016: Witness the rise, fall and redemption of one of the most polarizing and celebrated WWE Legends in history – Razor Ramon himself, Scott Hall.

– Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Mattel’s new dolls for the female WWE Superstars: