WWE On John Cena Competing In Royal Rumble Match

WWE issued the following:

The 2018 Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and this afternoon, 16-time World Champion John Cena started off the new year by announcing, via Twitter, that he is entering the 2018 Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to compete for his record-breaking 17th World Championship Match at WrestleMania 34.



Not only is Cena tied with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with 16 World Titles, but he also holds the distinction of winning two Royal Rumble Matches (2008 and 2013). Can The Leader of The Cenation claim his third victory and once again challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania? And, considering his free agent status, would he take on the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion if he did reign supreme?



In addtion to Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Elias have also officially entered the over-the-top rope classic thus far.



The 30th anniversary of Royal Rumble will come to the WWE Universe from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 28, and you can get your tickets now! Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Wells Fargo Center box office and online at www.WellsFargoCenter.com.

As one of the most popular pay-per-views in WWE history, Royal Rumble is highlighted by a 30-Man Royal Rumble Match that features Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Two Superstars will start the action with another entering every two minutes until all 30 participants have emerged and a winner can be decided. That Superstar will be victorious once his 29 opponents have thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the ringside floor. Once that happens, the winner will receive a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.



The monumental event, which will stream live on WWE Network, will be broadcasted around the world. The 2018 Royal Rumble marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious event, which was first held in January 1988 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, CA.



Don’t miss the wildly unpredictable Royal Rumble Match. Find out who will stand tall on Sunday, Jan. 28, at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.