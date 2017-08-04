WWE On Jon Jones Calling Out Brock Lesnar, New Video From The WWE PC, Sami Zayn

Everyday is a great day for medicine ball volleyball at the @WWEPerformCtr! Which tandem proved to dominate the rest? pic.twitter.com/uRKsmLnRDw — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2017

– Above is new video of several WWE NXT Superstars playing medicine ball volleyball at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– We noted before how UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar following his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier on Saturday night. The WWE Universal Champion then issued a response via The Associated Press and told Jones, “Be careful what you wish for, young man.” WWE picked up on the exchange and wrote the following:

Brock Lesnar responds to Jon “Bones” Jones’ challenge We live in the era of the super-fight, and it appears another may be brewing. UFC star Jon “Bones” Jones regained the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship this past Saturday night when he defeated Daniel Cormier in the third round via TKO. However, Jones’ ascent back to the top of the Light Heavyweight division quickly took a backseat when he got on the microphone after the bout and laid a challenge down to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. “Bones” boisterously invited Brock to meet him in the octagon despite Jones being a light heavyweight and Lesnar competing at heavyweight during his UFC career. Lesnar, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, quickly responded with a statement to the Associated Press, “Be careful what you wish for, young man.” With Lesnar focused on his upcoming Universal Championship defense against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam, does he have the time to seriously ponder a showdown with Jones? And, if so, could we perhaps see “Bones” enter a WWE ring to make this dream match a reality? Stay in step with WWE.com for all the latest on this developing story.

– Sami Zayn tweeted the following sneak peek at his new t-shirts that will debut at the WWE live event in Montreal tonight: