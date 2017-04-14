WWE On Possible Future Champions (Video), Natalya On Being Bullied, Dan Matha – NXT

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 Superstars who could be future world champions – Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin and Cesaro.

– Natalya recently spoke with People Now and talked about how she was bullied over her voice when she was younger. She said:

“Even when I was a little kid, I always had this raspy voice. I remember being in elementary school and people would always make fun of my voice and just be like, ‘What’s wrong with your voice?’

“It’s funny, nowadays I’ll be going through customs at an airport and people are like, ‘You’re Nattie! I recognize your voice. I love your voice!’ People all the time recognize my voice. I’m like, ‘I love my voice!’”

“It’s very symbolic of all those things that maybe I was teased about, they’re what make me great today. And I love being different, I love being strong. I really learned to embrace myself in so many good ways.”

– Former Canadian Football League player Dan Matha made his WWE NXT “Road Trip” live event debut last night in Atlanta with a loss to Kassius Ohno. Matha has worked NXT live events in Florida for a while and has worked the WWE Experience at The Arnold Classic but this is his first loop outside of the state. NXT hyped Matha’s TV debut last October but he was attacked by Samoa Joe before the match could happen.

Matha received “who are you?” chants from the crowd in Atlanta last night. NXT posted this photo of Matha backstage: