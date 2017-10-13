WWE On Rey Mysterio Tweeting Kalisto, Dolph Ziggler Thanks Vince McMahon For Concert?, Fans On DWTS

– Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Rey Mysterio’s tweet to new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto and more reactions to the big title change on RAW.

– WWE has a poll asking fans which other female Superstars they would like to see on Dancing With The Stars after Nikki Bella’s current run – RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Emma, Lana, Mickie James, Naomi, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks or other. As of this writing, 18% voted for Bliss while 16% voted for Lana, 11% for Banks, 10% for Flair, 10% for Naomi, 5% for Becky, 5% for Carmella and 5% for other. The rest received 4% or less.

– Dolph Ziggler attended a Guns ‘n’ Roses concert in New York City last night and thanked Vince McMahon on Twitter, as seen below: