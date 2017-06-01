WWE On Six Superstars To Watch In 2017 (Video), Xavier Woods – Connor’s Cure, Drew Galloway

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars to watch in 2017 – Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Nikki Bella, Tye Dillinger and Jack Gallagher:

– Drew Galloway turns 32 years old today while former WWE star Ahmed Johnson turns 47, former TNA star Gunner turns 35 and Konnan turns 53.

– As seen below, Xavier Woods was in attendance for the “Smite: The Game” World Championship event yesterday where the winner of a charity stream donated $20,000 to Connor’s Cure: