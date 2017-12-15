WWE On Why Brock Lesnar Will Be On Raw, Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss Catch Up (Video), NXT Star Turns 38

– Brock Lesnar will be on Raw this Monday after this week’s Raw main event should have decided his Universal Championship challenger at the 2018 Royal Rumble event on Sunday, Jan. 28.

WWE.com has released the preview for Raw and the title headline says “Lesnar returns to address Strowman and Kane.”

Who will battle The Beast at Royal Rumble?

This past Monday night’s Raw main event should have decided Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship challenger at the 2018 Royal Rumble event on Sunday, Jan. 28. However, Braun Strowman and Kane’s hard-hitting bout quickly descended into chaos. Following a double count-out, neither Superstar emerged as The Beast’s challenger. So, who will rise to face The Conqueror?

Live on Raw, Lesnar returns to address the future of his championship — and the behemoths intent on capturing it.

– While catching some sun with Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella weighs in on Natalya’s drama with Lana in this bonus clip from this week’s episode of Total Divas.

– Eric Young celebrates his birthday today as the NXT Tag Team Champion and SAnitY leader turns 38 years old.