WWE has once again advertised Ronda Rousey for every RawTV event leading up to WrestleMania 34.

As noted, she didn’t appear on this week’s Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena and then was pulled from the next two weeks of Raw TV events.

Rousey is set to team up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.