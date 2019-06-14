WWE Once Again Looking For New Writers

WWE recently published a new job opening for writers. Here is the summary of what WWE is looking for.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop clearly defined yet emotionally complex characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars

• Script descriptive, thought-provoking, edgy, creative storylines for Monday Night RAW, SmackDown LIVE as well as select programming on the WWE Network

• Collaborate with a team of road and home-based writers to create compelling Monday Night RAW and Smackdown LIVE stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

• Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

• Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each talent’s skills and history

Qualifications:

• Minimum of five years professional writing for TV, film or social media

• Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

• Writing and directing reality television a plus

• Experience in all aspects of live TV production a plus

• Plugged into pop culture

• Work closely and effectively with Talent, Writers, and Producers

• Strong understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a team environment

• BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or industry experience in lieu of degree

