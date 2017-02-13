WWE Opens RAW With Chavo Guerrero Sr. Tribute, Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, Holy Foley Clip

– Below is a clip from tonight’s Holy Foley episode with Mick Foley trying to get Noelle Foley to conquer some of her fears as she continues to train for an in-ring career with WWE:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Las Vegas for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Sin Cara

* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

– As seen below, WWE opened tonight’s RAW in Las Vegas with a graphic in memory of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., who passed away at the age of 68 this weekend.