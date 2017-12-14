WWE Opposing Filing On ‘Wrestler,” Tribute To The Troops News

— WWE has requested an extension to file an opposition in regards to a filing made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by Mudder Technology, a company based in Hong Kong.

Mudder Technology filed a trademark on the word “wrestler” for use with cases for smartphones as well as other smart-enabled devices.

— WWE recently filed an application to the United States Patent And Trademark Office to trademark “The Most Patriotic Show On Television”.

The filing is obviously concerning their annual Tribute to the Troops show.