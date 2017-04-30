WWE Payback Opening Video, Shinsuke Nakamura At Backlash (Video), Title Match On RAW?

– Above is the opening video for tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The video has a “What goes around, comes around…” theme.

– As seen on tonight’s Payback Kickoff pre-show, Goldust and R-Truth announced that they were going to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to issue a challenge to the winner of tonight’s RAW Tag Team Title match with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defending against Cesaro and Sheamus. The Hardys retained in that match, setting up Golden Truth vs. The Hardys for this week’s RAW.

– Michael Cole confirmed tonight that SmackDown’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view on May 21st will see the in-ring main roster TV debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, presumably against Dolph Ziggler. Below is a promo for the event: