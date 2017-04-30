LIVE WWE PAYBACK RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Payback Results – April 30, 2017

– The 2017 WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show opens up from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Renee Young hypes the card. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They talk about tonight’s “House of Horrors” match before sending it back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She plugs tonight’s hashtags and will be joined by #1 contenders Cesaro and Sheamus later tonight. We go back to the panel and they encourage WWE Network sign-ups.

– Renee discusses tonight’s WWE United States Title match. Sam believes Kevin Owens will retain but Lawler goes with Chris Jericho. We take a break and come back to Sasha Banks on the panel. She discusses the RAW women’s division and the newcomers. She believes Bayley will show us why she’s champion and retain tonight. Roberts agrees but Lawler goes with Alexa Bliss. Renee leads us to a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe. Roberts predicts Rollins to win and Lawler agrees. Renee sends us to the RAW announce team.

– We go to ringside with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass for tonight’s first match. JoJo does the introductions. They have mics and cut promos on their opponents.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are out next. Enzo starts off with Anderson and unloads on him. Enzo takes it to the corner but Anderson turns it around with a knee. Gallows tags in and keeps Enzo grounded. Gallows drops Enzo with a big right hand and in comes Anderson off another quick tag. Enzo tries to fight out of a hold but Anderson clocks him. Enzo ends up rolling Anderson up but didn’t see Gallows tag in. Gallows drops him and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from a break and Gallows keeps control with Anderson. Cass finally gets ahot tahg and unloads on both opponents. He drops the Empire Elbow, a few splashes and more on Gallows. The teams tangle on the floor before Anderson brings Enzo back in. They go for a Magic Killer but Cass runs in with a big boot, sending Anderson out of the ring. Enzo takes advantage and rolls Gallows up for the win.

Winners: Enzo Amore and Big Cass

– After the match, we get replays as Enzo and Cass hit the ramp to celebrate. Gallows and Anderson aren’t happy.

– RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are backstage when Goldust and R-Truth walk in. The two teams greet each other and reminisce for a second. Golden Truth is glad to see The Hardys back but they’re going to talk to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to issue a challenge to the winners of tonight’s match. The Hardys like the idea. Matt calls it a tremendous idea. Goldust and Truth leave as Matt comments on how entertaining they are.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.