WWE Pays Tribute To Vegas Again (Photo), Gable & Benjamin In Dark Match, Enzo Amore Video

– WWE posted this video looking at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and his insults to the rest of the cruiserweight division on last night’s RAW.

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Denver saw Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat The Colons.

– Tonight’s SmackDown opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas, just like Monday’s RAW did. Vince McMahon and the rest of the roster were present for the tribute, seen in the photo below: