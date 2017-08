WWE Performance Center Trainee Makes Her WWE NXT Debut Hosting “The Jessie Show” (Photos)

Jessie Elaban, who began training at the WWE Performance Center in June, made her NXT debut at Thursday’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She introduced herself to fans as Jessie and hosted a talk show segment called “The Jessie Show.” Her guest was Demetrius Bronson, but the segment was interrupted by Kona Reeves and Chinese recruit Gu Guangming, who is using the name Ming and acting as Reeve’s bodyguard.

Throughout the segment, Jessie acted hyper and very excited.

This led to a match between Reeves and Bronson, which Reeves won.