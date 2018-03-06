WWE Planning To Introduce New Championships Soon

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE officials are planning to introduce new Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 34.

As of this writing, there are no details on how WWE will crown the new champions but the sports entertainment company could book a tournament just like they did for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Officials have worked no several title designs and plans were recently finalized for the look of the titles. This would mark the first set of Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles since WCW ended in 2001.