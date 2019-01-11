WWE Planning To Offer Contract To Mae Young Classic Wrestler

Viper, who competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic under the name Piper Niven, is expected to sign a WWE contract sometime in the coming months.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio on Tuesday, WWE is planning to offer the 27-year-old Scottish grappler a contract once her deal with World of Sport Wrestling expires — World of Sport Wrestling is a British TV series which occasionally serves as wrestling promotion.

Meltzer didn’t elaborate on how soon we can expect Viper inside a WWE ring, or whether it’s an NXT UK contract or a standard developmental contract where she moves to the United States to train at the WWE Performance Center. If it’s a standard developmental contract, she would have to get a work visa, and that process would take several months.

Meltzer learned of WWE’s intention to sign Viper because All Elite Wrestling is also eyeing her as a potential building block for their women’s division. AEW is currently looking to sign talent so it makes sense they’d go after her.

During Mae Young Classic 2017, Niven beat Santana Garrett in the first round, Serena Deeb in the second round, and lost to Toni Storm in the third round.

Viper is a powerhouse wrestler who has competed for numerous promotions since 2008, including Shine, SHIMMER, and Insane Championship Wrestling (Scotland). She also wrestles for World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women’s wrestling promotion in Japan, where she currently reigns as champion.