WWE Plugging Upcoming Batista Appearance, David Otunga – Criminal Minds Photo, Xavier Woods Unboxes

– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– It’s worth noting that WWE’s website is advertising a Wizard World appearance by former WWE Champion Batista on Saturday, January 7th in New Orleans. You can see the listing at this link. Batista will be participating in a Guardians of the Galaxy panel and photo op that day before meeting fans. The official Wizard World website is billing Batista as a WWE Superstar and actor. Finn Balor will be appearing the day after Batista. You can see Wizard World’s announcement on Balor and Batista appearing at this link.

– As noted, WWE announcer David Otunga recently filmed an episode of “Criminal Minds” for CBS. He tweeted this photo from the episode and noted that it will be airing soon: