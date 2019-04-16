WWE Possibly Spoils An NXT Star Joining SmackDown Tonight

In addition to Vince McMahon’s blockbuster announcement, there’s still the rest of the Superstar Shake-up to sort through. A slew of new faces will be showing up tonight on SmackDown LIVE and one of them is likely NXT Superstar Kairi Sane.

During yesterday’s “5 things you need to know before tonight’s Raw” video, WWE displayed a graphic promoting the Superstar Shake-up and Sane was featured among the SmackDown LIVE Superstars.

@davemeltzerWON WWE just posted this on their youtube. Does this mean kairi sane is being called up tonight? pic.twitter.com/kn1Cl3jLm5 — PdGaming (@TheRealPdGaming) April 15, 2019

The video was deleted shortly before Raw.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer responded to the tweet to say that he’s heard about Sane possibly getting promoted to the WWE main roster for the last two months.