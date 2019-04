In a promotional graphic for NXT Takeover: New York, there are ladders shown next to the participants of the Women’s Title match. As of Sunday, WWE has not announced a stipulation for Shayna Bazler vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai.

