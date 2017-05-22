WWE Posts Gargano Update, Shinsuke Nakamura On His Backlash Win (Video), Tye Dillinger

– Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura following his win over Dolph Ziggler at WWE Backlash last night. He says Ziggler now knows who he is, and Shinsuke Nakamura is here.

– WWE posted this update on Johnny Gargano after partner Tommaso Ciampa turned on him following their main event loss to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday night:

Doctors refuse to release Johnny Gargano’s medical status following ambush by Tommaso Ciampa Johnny Gargano is believed to be suffering from neck and back problems as a result of last night’s ambush by his former tag team partner and friend, Tommaso Ciampa, at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, according to WWE.com sources. The full extent of Gargano’s injuries, however, is currently unknown, as the former NXT Tag Team Champion refuses to talk to anyone following the harrowing aftermath of TakeOver’s Ladder Match main event. Without Gargano’s consent, doctors cannot release his full medical status, WWE.com confirmed. Ciampa blindsided his former #DIY partner after their loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. In addition to running Gargano face-first into an LED screen, Ciampa launched Gargano neck- and back-first off the announce table through a production staging area. The NXT Universe in Allstate Arena witnessed medical personnel strapping Gargano to a stretcher, and footage of Gargano being loaded into an ambulance surfaced later in the night. WWE.com will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

– Below is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on Talking Smack last night after his win over Aiden English on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show. Dillinger talks about the ups & downs throughout his WWE career, and how he made it back to the company after his previous run. Dillinger says he couldn’t picture doing anything else in life and there was something in the back of his mind telling him to just keep hanging on because one of the worst things to live with is regret.