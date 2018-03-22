WWE Posts Storyline Injury Update On Roman Reigns

WWE released the following storyline injury update on Roman Reigns following Monday’s Raw where Brock Lesnar attacked him:



Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania?

As Roman Reigns was in the process of being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for violating his suspension this past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar brutally attacked the handcuffed Big Dog, who needed to be rushed to a local medical facility in the wake of one of the most callous assaults in WWE history. Little is known about Reigns’ condition at this time, but one has to imagine that The Beast Incarnate’s actions have changed the landscape of the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania. After all, most Superstars have difficulty simply standing upright in a match against The Conqueror. What chance does Reigns have if he’s still recovering from Beast-incurred injuries?