WWE Posts Teaser For Brock Lesnar’s Appearance On Raw

As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has guaranteed that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday’s episode of Raw from Dallas. He missed the past two scheduled face-offs with Roman Reigns on the flagship show of the sports entertainment company.

WWE posted the following teaser on Lesnar’s appearance for Raw:

Brock Lesnar finally emerges

Now that The Chairman has punished The Big Dog for his inflammatory criticism of The Beast Incarnate and Mr. McMahon himself, it remains to be seen just how Reigns will react to Lesnar’s appearance on Raw — or if he will even be reinstated before Monday night.