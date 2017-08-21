WWE Prevents SummerSlam Results From Being Leaked, Seth Green and Macaulay Culkin At SS (Photo)

– The reason why the betting odds for Summerslam were off more than usual was because the ‘smart money’ never came in. It appears that, at least for the time being, WWE was able to prevent the results from being leaked. 7 of the 13 matches saw the betting odds underdog win: Miztourage, Neville, Usos, Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton and John Cena.

– Seth Green and Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame were in attendance at the Summerslam PPV: