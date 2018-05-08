WWE Promotes Impact Wrestling On The WWE Network, No Raw Dark Match

– Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and AJ Styles were all featured on the latest episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network.

During the episode, WWE used some old footage of Styles and Angle from their time in TNA. WWE advertised Impacts ‘Global Wrestling Network App’ as a tradeoff for using the footage.

and not just like old tna, even new stuff & calling it IMPACT Wrestling pic.twitter.com/ACt0Dn3ynz — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) May 8, 2018

– After this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum went off the air on the USA Network, there was no dark match. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal vs. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins had been advertised locally but did not take place.