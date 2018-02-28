WWE Promoting Jim Ross’ Show On WrestleMania Weekend, Raw & SmackDown To Have Fewer Commercials

– WWE issued the following:

Sit down for a “Slobberknocker Session” with Jim Ross before WrestleMania

On Friday, April 6, just two days before WrestleMania, 100 lucky members of the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for “The Slobberknocker Sessions” – a revealing and uncensored Q&A.

The exclusive engagement will be held in the Laketown room at the Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Airport Hotel. In addition to the unfiltered Q&A session, attendees will receive a copy of J.R.’s best-selling autobiography, “Slobberknocker,” the opportunity to take a cell phone photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and a bottle of J.R.’s Family Bar-B-Q All Purpose Seasoning.

Tickets for this limited engagement are available here.

– TV By The Numbers has posted a cool article on how NBCUniversal will be cutting back on the number of commercials that viewers see in 2018-2019. NBCU’s various channels, which features the USA Network, is slated to feature around 20% fewer ads along with a 10% reduction in commercial time.