As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Brock Lesnar retained the title over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34.

WWE has released this video of Mike Rome giving an update on Reigns’ status for tonight’s Raw. Rome says Reigns received 12 sutures and 10 staples to his scalp after the bloody loss but would be appearing on Raw.