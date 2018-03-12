WWE Provides Injury Update On Xavier Woods

WWE issued this “injury update’ on Xavier Woods:

Xavier Woods has suffered an injury to his thoracic spine due to The Bludgeon Brothers’ brutal attack during the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane, WWE.com can confirm.



“Our preliminary diagnosis is multiple thoracic contusions,” explained WWE medical personnel of Woods’ injury. “We’re currently in the process of having him evaluated with X-rays and possibly an MRI for any further damage, such as ruptured discs or fractures of the thoracic spine.”



Woods’ injury was sustained when Harper & Rowan leveled him with a Double Powerbomb onto the steel steps – the most savage blow from an all-out bludgeoning on both The New Day and The Usos – as WWE’s medical crew quickly swarmed ringside and loaded him onto a stretcher.

