WWE Pulls Daniel Bryan From Talking Smack Because Of “Injury”

As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass in a singles match. After the match, Cass attacked him.

WWE originally announced on Sunday that Bryan and Miz would be appearing on Talking Smack after the Backlash PPV event. However, that won’t be the case as the sports entertainment company has revealed that Bryan was pulled from Talking Smack due to him being injured as a result of the post-match beatdown. Now, Elias will replace Bryan on the show.

Keep in mind that this is an injury angle and Bryan is fine.