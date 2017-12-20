WWE Pulls Dean Ambrose From Advertisements For Upcoming Events

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose was nursing an elbow injury headed into Monday’s WWE Raw. Ambrose went to Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday for examination. As seen on the show, Ambrose wore a brace on his elbow.

WWE has confirmed that “an MRI has shown suspicion for a high-grade triceps tendon injury, possibly a tear, so he is undergoing surgical exploration and most likely surgical repair of the torn triceps tendon.”

WWE has removed Ambrose from the advertising for upcoming Raw shows on their website’s live events page. Ambrose was previously advertised for Monday’s Raw and the upcoming holiday tour along with future shows.