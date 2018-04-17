WWE Pulls Dean Ambrose From Upcoming Raw Events

Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery to repair a high-grade triceps tendon in December. Ambrose’s arm injury reportedly took place at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view event back on October 22nd. During that pay-per-view, Ambrose took a bump on a table that didn’t break.

Following the match, his right arm immediately swelled up. While Ambrose didn’t take any time off and continued to work through the pain, things got worse over time. WWE stated Ambrose would be out nine months at the time of his surgery been announced.

WWE has finally removed Ambrose from their event listings for this week’s Raw live events in South Africa.