WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WWE Royal Rumble Weekend Event

WWE has pulled Kurt Angle from Fridayâ€™s 5-Star Wrestling show in Scotland, which could be a possible indication that he is appearing at Sundayâ€™s WWE Royal Rumble event in Antonio, Texas.

The belief is that Angle was going to be pulled from 5-Star show even if he doesnâ€™t appear for WWE at The Rumble. The company is being much strict on talents under contract working overseas for non-WWE events lately.

However, that doesnâ€™t mean that the former Olympian wonâ€™t appear. As we previously reported, there has been talk within WWE about having Angle make a surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. The idea was that if Angle could be cleared to compete, the company would eventually use him in a match.