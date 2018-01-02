WWE Pulls One Star From Mixed Match Challenge

WWE issued the following:

According to a Tweet from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will no longer be competing in WWE Mixed Match Challenge after being hospitalized with the flu.



“@REAL1 HAS THE FLU AND THUS I MUST REPLACE HIM IN THE MIXED MATCH CHALLENGE. #WWEMMC.”



The announcement from Raw’s General Manager comes just one day before he and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan reveal which male and female Superstars will be teaming together in the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch.