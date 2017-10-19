WWE Put Effort Into Hiding Kane’s RAW Return, Notes On Sunday’s WWE TLC Main Event & Card

WWE officials put extra effort into hiding Kane for his surprise return on Monday’s RAW in Portland, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. After being out of action since early December 2016 to rest up nagging injuries, while running for Mayor of Knox County, TN and running his insurance business in Knoxville, Kane returned to help Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match. He will now team with Braun, Sheamus, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz against The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) in the 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs main event of Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Kane flew into a different airport on Monday instead of the airport in Portland, then was driven to Portland and hid the entire time until they were ready for him to go under the cage for the main event.

On a related note, Sunday’s TLC main event is expected to be very long. Confirmed matches for the pay-per-view include Finn Balor’s Demon vs. Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail, Enzo Amore vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto, Mickie James vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka’s debut vs. Emma, plus Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher & Brian Kendrick. The Kickoff pre-show will feature Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox and a PowerPoint presentation from Drew Gulak. The Observer notes that if they need to fill more time there are various ideas for Elias plus the possibility of doing another Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson match.