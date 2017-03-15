WWE Ratings Update, News For Monday’s WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston, WWE Stock

– Kofi Kingston plays against pro Mortal Kombat X player “King of Kitana” Steve Brownback in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.

– WWE stock was up 1.33% today, closing at $20.53 per share. Today’s high was $20.57 and the low was $20.27.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown viewership is also delayed due to the outage at a Nielsen data center over the weekend. Monday’s RAW viewership has not been released as of this writing but we will post the numbers as soon as they are available.

– As noted, Monday’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature a special edition of The Highlight Reel with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and special guest the “real” Kevin Owens, plus Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in the main event. The Barclays Center is advertising an appearance by Brock Lesnar as well as Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Jericho and Sami Zayn.