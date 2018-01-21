WWE Raw 25 Expected To Be Bigger Than Post-WrestleMania Show

WWE is set to hold the 25 Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on the USA Network tomorrow night and fans should expect to see a big show.

This is according to Bryan Alvarez, who shed some light on the milestone episode during Sunday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live.

“I’ve been told that at least in terms of production and people being brought in and ideas and pitches, Raw 25 will be bigger than the traditional night after WrestleMania Raw.

Will you like it better? I don’t know, that’s up to you. But the way they’re putting it together it’s a bigger event and higher priority than the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.