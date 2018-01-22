WWE Raw 25 Results – January 22, 2018



Welcome to WWE Raw 25. Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon are in the ring and Shane shuffles. Stephanie welcomes everyone to Raw. Shane mentions that 25 years is an accomplishment and they want to thank everyone who stepped through the ropes to make Raw possible. He also thanks the people behind the scenes. Shane also thanks the fans who have watched Raw over the last 25 years.

We go to a video package.

Stephanie says they have a very special person to truly thank for all of this. One person who had the determination and passion to make Raw the success it is. She brings out the Chairman of WWE and creator of Raw, and their father, Vince McMahon.

As Vince walks to the ring, Michael Cole reminds us of the announce team for the first Raw.

Vince says 25 years is truly amazing. Vince tells the people to stop but Stephanie tells him they are saying ‘thank you Vince’. Vince says he is not one who likes to pat himself on the back and smell the roses, but tonight it is time to smell the roses.

Vince tells everyone to have a good night and enjoy the show.

Stephanie says that they have a surprise for Vince. It is from everyone all over the world. Stephanie says they started a GoFundMe to make a commemorative plaque to celebrate 25 years of Raw.

Vince says it feels a little cheap and Stephanie says the GoFundMe didn’t raise too much money. Vince says it looks cheap and they are in Brooklyn.

Vince wants to know how everyone could chip in money and all he got was a plaque. Vince says plaque is what each of you have on your teeth. It is what is clogging your arteries. After all he has done for 25 years and all he gets is a plaque? Vince says everyone is thanking everyone and he says there is only one person he has to thank. That person is himself. He did this by himself.

There is not one person who . . .

Glass breaks and Steve Austin makes his way to the ring.

Vince tells everyone to stop encouraging him. Vince says it has been a long time since they have been in the ring together. Vince says you good great but mother nature has not been kind to him. Vince says he is a member of AARP now. He has heart problems. He has arthritis and his bones are really brittle. He lives in a retirement community now. Vince tells Steve that he is now a senior citizen. Vince points out that Shane is in his prime. Vince says he flies from one side of the ring to the other.

Steve and Shane shake hands and then Steve raises Shane’s hand. Austin with a kick and stunner to Shane.

Vince has a few beers for Austin as a peace offering and he tells Steve that Shane had it coming. The crowd chants ‘one more time’ and Vince says he does not think Shane could take another one.

They do the beer salute and Vince hugs Austin. Austin raises Vince’s hand and then they hug again, but the music stops. Austin has that look on his face and Vince pleads for mercy. Austin drinks some more and then he gives the one finger salute, kicks Vince and hits a stunner.

Austin drinks some more and Shane is back on his feet, but not for long because Shane gets a second stunner.

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and Mickie James versus Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox (with Paige)

Nia attacks Asuka from behind and all eight women pair off in the ring. The referee tries to get some control of the situation and the match starts with Asuka and Sonya. Asuka with strikes to Sonya and a hip attack. Asuka with kicks to the midsection and Sonya goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Asuka with a hip attack to knocks Alicia and Sonya off the apron. Asuka with a knee and sliding kick to Mandy. Sasha tags in and they hit a double suplex. Nia tags in and Sasha wit kicks and a running knee to the head for a near fall. Nia with a uranage to Sasha and then she gets a near fall. Mandy tags in and kicks Sasha in the corner. Sonya tags in and she punches Sasha in the midsection. Alicia tags in and she gives Sasha a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Alicia with a reverse chin lock. Alicia sends Sasha to the mat and gets a near fall.

Alicia returns to the reverse chin lock. Sasha gets out of the hold but Alicia with a running boot for a near fall. Sasha with an elbow and Alicia pulls Sasha down by the hair.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Alicia sends Sasha into the corner but Sasha with a kick and she sends Alicia to the mat. Sonya pulls Sasha off the turnbuckles and then everyone not in the match battles on the floor. Alicia misses a Yakuza Kick and then Sasha with a lungblower and Banks Statement that forces Alicia to tap out.

Winners: Asuka, Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks

After the match, Mickie gets on the turnbuckles and Asuka pushes her over the top rope to the floor. Asuka attacks Sasha and Bayley and sends Bayley over the top rope. Sasha goes for a lungblower but Asuka holds on to the ropes. Asuka with a back heel kick and she sends Sasha over the top rope to the floor.

Kurt Angle is in the office telling a referee that this is a night for celebration and not chaos. Jonathan Coachman enters and he says it is great to be back home. Harvey Whippleman and the Brooklyn Brawler also show up. Teddy Long shows up and it is time to dance and make a tag team match..

There is another knock on the door and it is Brother Love. Coach and Brother Love have an awkward moment.

The Boogeyman enters the office and he has his worms. Boogeyman gives some worms to Coachman.

We go to commercial.

We are back with photos of moments from the history of Raw.

We return to the Manhattan Center.

Jim and Jerry talk about the Undertaker and we have a video package for the Undertaker.

The gong sounds and the Undertaker makes his way to the ring.

He says the carnage began on this sacred ground of evil twenty-five years ago. For twenty-five years, he has been digging holes and any person who dares step foot into the dark side got buried. For twenty-five years, he has taken legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them into the cold, dark Earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper. Mick Foley answered to the reaper. Even his own flesh and blood, Kane had to answer to the reaper.

They all tried and they all failed. Now, on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time. You rest . . . in . . . peace.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the APA are in their office playing poker with Heath Slater and he loses. Heath reminds them they have kids but JBL says their dad is broke.

A giant wad of money is dropped on the table and it is Ted DiBiase and he asks what is their price and then he laughs.

It is time for a moment to honor some former General Managers. John Laurinaitis comes out, followed by William Regal. Out next is Eric Bischoff. They are joined by the Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Miz comes out for his match and he has a stare down with Daniel Bryan on the stage.

Miz (with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) versus Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title

They lock up and Roman sends Miz to the mat and Miz retreats into the corner. Miz goes to the floor but Roman grabs Miz by the hair. Miz with a punch and he goes up top but Roman with a punch as he comes off the turnbuckles. Roman sets for the broad jump drop kick but Bo Dallas gets between Miz and Reigns. Axel distracts Reigns but Miz misses a baseball slide and Roman with a punch. Axel brushes by Roman and that allows Miz to connect with a super kick. Miz sends Roman into the ring steps as we go to commercial.

We are back and Miz runs into a clothesline and Roman follows with another clothesline and a flying clothesline. Roman with NeverEnding Story in the corner. Roman with a running boot to the head. Roman sets for the Superman punch but Miz goes to the floor and Roman hits the broad jump drop kick. They return to the ring and Reigns misses a running shoulder into the corner and Miz with a rollup and he has his feet on the ropes but Reigns kicks out.

Miz with kicks to the chest but Roman blocks the round kick and he hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Miz is helped to the floor by Axel and Dallas. Reigns goes to the floor and he hits a broad jump drop kick on Axel and Dallas. Axel is sent into the apron and he holds his arm. Bo is sent into the ring post. Axel is sent into Yeatonville and Miz hits Reigns from behind. Roman counters a Skull Crushing Finale with a snap mare and he follows with a Superman punch. Roman gets a near fall.

Roman gets up and he sets for the Spear but Bo grabs his leg and Miz hits the Awesome Clothesline. Axel gets on the apron and then the referee sends Curtis and Bo to the back. Miz pleads his case to the referee. Reigns with a rollup for a near fall. Reigns with a Superman punch to Axel and Dallas on the apron. MIz with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Miz goes for another Skull Crushing Finale but Roman with elbows to escape. Roman misses a splash into the corner and hits an exposed turnbuckle. Miz gets the three count.

Winner: Miz

After the match, we see the replays of Miz removing the turnbuckle pad when Reigns hit the broad jump drop kick on Axel and Dallas.

We go to commercial.

We are back with more photos of Raw moments.

We are back and the Usos and Jeff Hardy has joined the game along with MVP. MVP wins the next hand.

We are back to the ring for the Peep Show with Christian. He says there are a lot of Peeps in Brooklyn. Christian says he misses everyone and he says he knows a little about tag teams. He is a nine time tag team champion. He thought he had seen it all but then he saw this team win in their first match together. Christian brings out Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan.

Jason interrupts Seth and he says this is amazing. He knows they are here to talk about their upcoming title defense, but Jason says it is an honor to be in Christian’s presence and the presence of all of the superstars and legends in the back. He says he wanted to thank everyone for their continued support, but he wants to congratulate his dad for assembling such a collection of talent tonight. Jason says his dad does not really suck. He wants everyone to give his dad a round of applause.

Sheamus and Cesaro’s music plays and they come out to the stage.

Sheamus tells Jason to calm down because the legends and superstars were here to get their autographs and take pictures with them. Sheamus says those same superstars and legends had the same sentiment. They expect them to reclaim their tag titles on Sunday. Sheamus says they thanked them in advance for doing so.

Cesaro tells Jason it is not his dad who sucks, it is Jason who sucks. Sheamus and Cesaro sing ‘You Suck’ and the crowd joins in.

Jordan attacks Cesaro and Rollins clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Sheamus. Rollins goes for a springboard knee to Cesaro but Cesaro moves and Rollins hits Jordan.

We go to the interview area and Alexa Bliss stops by. She is asked about the Royal Rumble match and whether she will be champion at Wrestlemania. Alexa asks Charly if she is trying to insult her. Alexa says she is not a champion, but a goddess.

Charlotte Flair shows up and she says the only reason why Alexa is the Raw Women’s champion is because Charlotte is on Smackdown. Alexa does not have the size, speed, or pedigree. To be the woman, you have to beat the woman.

Ric Flair shows up and she says that you might be the champion tonight, but Charlotte will be the champion tonight, tomorrow, Wrestlemania, the Monday after Wrestlemania and until she decides to hang it up.

We go to commercial.

We are back and more people have joined the poker game. Heath thinks he has won with a straight but he loses to a Queen high flush by Natalya.

The poker game is interrupted by Bray Wyatt, who is at the Manhattan Center.

Matt Hardy versus Bray Wyatt

Bray and Matt with punches. Matt escapes Sister Abigail and he punches Bray in the corner. Wyatt misses a clothesline and Matt with a kick followed by a side Russian leg sweep. Matt goes to the turnbuckles and he hits an elbow to the back of the head. Matt with a kick and he tries for a Twist of Fate but Bray escapes and Wyatt with a flying cross body as we go to commercial.

We are back and Matt with a jaw breaker and punches. Matt sends Bray into the turnbuckles. Matt with a clothesline of deletion into the corner but Bray sends Matt into the corner and misses a splash. Bray leans back in the corner and Matt is not affected. Matt with a Side Effect for a near fall. Matt with a kick and he sets for a Twist of Fate but Bray backs Wyatt into the ropes. Wyatt with Sister Abigail for the three count.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

We return to Brooklyn for some of the great women in the history of Raw. Brie and Nikki Bella come out, followed by Maryse. Out next is Kelly Kelly. Lillian Garcia makes her way to the stage. Jacqeline is out next. Torrie Wilson comes out next. Michelle McCool comes out next. Terri Runnels is out next. Maria Kanellis comes out next. Trish Stratus makes her way to the stage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is walking in the back. He sees Chris Jericho. Jericho says he wrote a song about Elias and he asks to use his guitar but Elias refuses. Jericho says he has his own. Jericho says he doesn’t want to walk with Elias and he says that Elias just . . . Jericho pulls out the list and he says he is not going to put Elias on the list, but Elias just MADE THE LIST.

Elias is in the ring and he wants to know Who wants to walk with Elias. Twenty-five years of Raw. It took them twenty-five years to find him but the WWE finally got it right. The WWE that he is talking about is for Walk with Elias. The Royal Rumble is a week away but tonight there are celebrities and legends. Elias wrote a song and he wants everyone to silence their phones, keep silent, and shut their mouths. Elias says if they are not going to listen, he won’t sing his song.

Elias threatens to leave, but he won’t do that because Jimmy Fallon is right here and he tells him how it is done.

Elias has a song that runs down the legends.

John Cena interrupts Elias and makes his way to the ring.

John tells Elias that both he and Brooklyn have balls (as a beach ball is confiscated)

Twenty-five years of Raw.

Elias enters the ring and he tells Cena to shut his damn mouth. No one wants to hear you. They came to hear him. You ruined it.

John tells Elias to do something about it.

Elias says that is not how it works John. He says he doesn’t take orders from John and he won’t take any orders from these Brooklyn scumbags.

Cena turns his back and Cena avoids Elias and hits two flying shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cena with a five knuckle shuffle and he sets for an Attitude Adjustment but Elias gets to his feet and he connects with a low blow on Cena. Elias gets his guitar and he hits Cena in the back with it.

Cena tries to get up and Elias hits Drift Away.

More people are at the poker game and pancakes are there with the New Day. Heath Slater has a full house, but they say that Heath is cheating. JBL and Ron Simmons tell them that they don’t fight here, they fight in the ring. Slater, Rhyno, Crews, O’Neil, and Dana leave as Ted wins with a Royal Flush. Ron throws out a DAMN.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mark Henry is in the back and he sees The Godfather. Godfather says Mark was not always known as Mark Henry, he was known as Sexual Chocolate. Mark says that was a different era and he has grown up. Mark starts to hit on Olivia but Godfather says that is his wife.

Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) versus Heath Slater and Rhyno

Rhyno chops Titus as Titus gets in his face. Titus with a chop in the corner. Titus with another chop in the corner. Crews tags in and he kicks Rhyno and works on the arm but Rhyno with a reversal. Slater tags in and connects with a forearm off the turnbuckles. Slater with a running forearm and punch. Crews with a drop kick. Crews with a delayed vertical suplex.

We go to commercial.

We are back and all four men brawl and the referee has to call for the bell to stop the match.

No Contest

After the match, The Dudley Boys make their way to the ring and Titus, Heath, Apollo, and Rhyno get out of the ring.

Rhyno tells Slater to go in the ring and then Apollo and Titus help him into the ring.

Slater turns around into a slam from Bubba and a Wassup head butt.

Bubba tells D-Von to get the tables. The table is set up and Slater is sent through the table with a 3D.

After the match, Rhyno, Titus, and Apollo celebrate with the Dudleys.

AJ Styles is in the interview area and he is asked about his title match but AJ stops Charly and he says he brought someone to do the interview with him and he brings out Mean Gene Okerlund. Gene asks AJ about his title match on Sunday. AJ goes full Hogan and he says LET ME TELL YOU MEAN GENE. He says he always wanted to do that. He says he will be facing Kami and they think that they are bigger than the Yes Movement and they think they will walk out of the Royal Rumble as co-champions. He will have a small window and he needs to hit fast to remain the WWE Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back with photos of some more Raw moments. We are back in Manhattan and it is time for DX to make an appearance.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H make their way to the ring. Shawn says he has been asked about his most favoritist Raw moment but he cannot remember 25 minutes ago. Shawn mentions the sausage segment but Hunter cuts him off. Shawn mentions the Christmas segment and Hunter cuts him off too. Shawn says he used to be the boss of this group, but now Hunter is the boss of everything. He doesn’t get to do anything anymore. Shawn says that even though he can’t talk about it, you can watch it on the WWE Network.

Hunter reminds everyone it started here 25 years ago and you lit the spark and started the fire that became the inferno that became the WWE. Hunter says they are here because of you. Twenty years ago, they started something special in this ring. They would walk to this ring every week with Ravishing Rick Rude and Chyna and they would do whatever they wanted to do or say whatever they wanted to say. They were at the forefront.

Whether it was driving a tank to the door of WCW to start a war or whether it was being here for the 25th anniversary. They came here because the Manhattan Center is home for Raw.

Hunter says they didn’t come alone.

The New Age Outlaws make their way to the ring. Road Dogg does their introduction. He says they did not come alone.

X-Pac makes his way to the ring. He says this is a DX reunion (as the crowd chants 1-2-3 for Sean), but they cannot have a 25th anniversary of Raw celebration without this guy.

Razor Ramon makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back for a Hey Yo from Scott Hall. He says you can’t have a party on Raw without the Bad Guy. He says he has been watching the show from both locations. Everyone can agree that this show is too sweet.

Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring.

We get a group Too Sweet.

The Revival interrupt and make their way to the ring.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (with Finn Balor) versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Wilder and Dawson attack Gallows and Anderson before the bell and then Wilder works over Anderson and Dawson tags in and kicks Anderson and followed by a back elbow. Dawson with a leg drop to Anderson. Wilder tags in and Dawson with a punch followed by an uppercut and side head lock from Wilder. Dawson tags in and he cuts off the tag and applies a side head lock. Anderson with a leg lariat to Dawson and Wilder and Gallows tag in.

Gallows with uppercuts and a splash into the corner. Gallows with a boot to Dawson and a round kick to Wilder. Anderson tags in and they hit Magic Killer for the three count.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

After the match, Dawson grabs Hall and Hall throws his toothpick in Dawson’s face. X-Pac with an X Factor. Road Dogg with jabs followed by a Fameasser. Shawn with a super kick to Wilder followed by a Pedigree from Hunter. Balor goes up top for a Coup De Grace.

We go back to Brooklyn for Kurt Angle. He brings out everyone who was in the back for the next segment with the three men who will battle for the Universal Title on Sunday.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kurt Angle reminds us of the Universal Title Match on Sunday.

Out first is Braun Strowman. Out next is Kane.

Paul Heyman comes out and he introduces himself. He says he came here to bring you something relevant. Someone relevant. There is nothing more relevant than the title and no one more relevant than the titleholder, who happens to be his client. Paul says his client is not here for a nostalgia trip. He is here for a fight. Fighter, are you ready? Fighter, are you ready? Paul says his fighter is ready and he is the most relevant in the history of Raw.

The people who were in the ring get out.

Braun clotheslines Kane and then Braun goes to the floor and Lesnar clotheslines Strowman on the floor. Brock with an F-5 to Kane. Strowman sends Lesnar to the floor and then into the ringside barrier. Braun rearranges the announce table and he power slams Lesnar through the table.

