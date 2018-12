– A format sheet for this week’s RAW leaked online which revealed Jason Jordan and TJ Wilson as the producers for the women’s gauntlet match.

– This week’s RAW, which featured Vince McMahon’s major announcement, did 2.547 million viewers which was up from last week’s 2.286 million viewers. Here are the hourly numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com:

2.717 million

2.558 million

2.367 million