mick-foley5

WWE RAW General Manager Role Up For Grabs Soon?

Published On 01/11/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Lana and Mick Foley had an exchange on Twitter when she offered to become Mick Foley’s Associate General Manger to help improve the RAW brand. Foley noted to Lana that his RAW General Manager position may be “up for grabs soon.”

As seen on Monday’s RAW, Stephanie McMahon was doing a job review for Foley as RAW GM and was about to fire him until The Undertaker walked down to the ring. Foley is expected to be off of television for several months once he undergoes hip surgery.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.