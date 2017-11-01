WWE RAW General Manager Role Up For Grabs Soon?

Lana and Mick Foley had an exchange on Twitter when she offered to become Mick Foley’s Associate General Manger to help improve the RAW brand. Foley noted to Lana that his RAW General Manager position may be “up for grabs soon.”

I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better ! ? 😎just saying👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 11, 2017

Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon! https://t.co/su19Xofaei — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 11, 2017

As seen on Monday’s RAW, Stephanie McMahon was doing a job review for Foley as RAW GM and was about to fire him until The Undertaker walked down to the ring. Foley is expected to be off of television for several months once he undergoes hip surgery.