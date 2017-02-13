WWE RAW News For Tonight – Championship Match & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with the title on the line, Emma’s return as Emmalina and the “Festival of Friendship” with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE’s first-ever “Festival of Friendship”

* Will Strowman’s rampage continue?

* Emmalina makes her debut

* Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?