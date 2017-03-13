WWE RAW News For Tonight – Road To WM 33 Continues, Lesnar, Reigns, Owens, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues. This will be the final RAW to take place from the historic venue.

Announced for tonight’s show is a #1 contenders match with Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus with the winners going to WrestleMania 33. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we’ll keep you updated throughout the day. As far as top stars appearing, Brock Lesnar is scheduled but WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is not.

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass battle Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania

* How will Roman Reigns respond to his intense encounter with The Undertaker?

* When “The Man” comes around at WrestleMania (Seth Rollins)

* Brock Lesnar has us all “shook”

* Will Kevin Owens get “It” before The Show of Shows?