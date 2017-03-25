WWE RAW News On The Undertaker & The RAW GM Storyline

No word yet on if WWE will reveal a new RAW General Manager before WrestleMania 33 but they are teasing the possibility of Stephanie McMahon running the show by herself. They posted the following teaser for this coming Monday’s WrestleMania go-home edition of RAW from Philadelphia:

This past Monday night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon unceremoniously ousted General Manager Mick Foley, using the two words that seem to come naturally to members of her family: “You’re fired!” Now, mere days before WrestleMania, Raw is left without a GM, and with so many high-profile Team Red matches at The Ultimate Thrill Ride on April 2, one wonders if Stephanie is looking for someone new to quickly fill the vacant position, or if she will take on the responsibilities of running the show herself, as she did on Monday after Foley was forced to leave the building. Either way, Raw’s management — or lack thereof — should prove interesting in Philadelphia this Monday night.

There’s also no word on if The Undertaker will appear on Monday’s go-home RAW to promote his WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns. Taker is not currently advertised by WWE or the Wells Fargo Center but that doesn’t mean he won’t appear because he was not advertised for last week’s RAW in Brooklyn either. WWE posted the following Reigns vs. Taker teaser in their RAW preview and made no mention of the two facing off on RAW: