WWE RAW Rating Up, Zack Ryder Post-Surgery Update, Christmas Video From WWE NXT’s “Dandy”

– WWE NXT Superstars Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose, apparently known as “Dandy,” have a festive Christmas celebration in this strange new video:

– The final rating for Monday’s WWE RAW was a 2.02, up from last week’s 1.93 rating. As noted, Monday’s show drew 2.955 million viewers. up from last week’s 2.758 million viewers.

– Despite having knee surgery one week ago and being out of action for several months, Zack Ryder seems to be in good spirits as he’s visiting Disney this week. He posted the following photo and as you can see, he’s using crutches to get around: