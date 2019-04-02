WWE RAW Results – April 1, 2019

We are in Washington D.C. and your announcers are Renee Young, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves.

Stephanie McMhaon makes her way to the stage and she has a big announcement about the main event of Wrestlemania.

Stephanie cannot believe that we are six days away from Wrestlemania and Stephanie says the main even will be bigger since it will now have a fourth woman . . . her. Stephanie calms everyone down to say that it is an April Fool’s Day joke. The news is that all titles will be on the line. One woman will have all of the gold because three of the WWE’s greatest athletes will put their bodies on the line and put their hearts and souls on the mat. The match is now Winner Takes All.

Brock Lesnar makes his way to the stage and he is joined by Paul Heyman and they make their way to the ring.

Paul introduces himself and his client and he says he will be doing the same introduction next Monday. She finds it is poetic justice that Stephanie used the term ‘winner take all’ because that is how you have to describe the Universal Title Match because the WINNER Brock Lesnar will take all Seth Rollins has to offer. He will take Seth Rollins’ best shot. We know that Seth will be coming with his best shot and we expect nothing less. Brock will take everything that Seth Rollins has in life. That is what Brock Lesnar does to people at Wrestlemania. He seizes the moment and makes history at Wrestlemania. Brock took the streak from the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Last year, Brock took the hopes and dreams of Roman Reigns when you all thought it would be fait accompli that Roman would win. On Sunday, Brock will take Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. It may not be Seth’s last match, Seth gave a spoiler because Brock will end Seth Rollins’ career.

For those of you who watch hockey for the fight. For those of you who watch NASCAR for the wrecks. For those of you who watch football for the riots, Brock will violate Seth Rollins and desecrate the name of Wrestlemania. With Brock’s foot on Seth’s chest and the title high above Brock’s head, he will define the saying that life is not what you want it to be, but what you make out of it. Then they will go to dinner and discuss what is next in the career of Brock Lesnar. Paul says that Seth is just an afterthought.

The Afterthought makes his way to the ring as his music plays.

Seth says this is the biggest match of his career and it is the biggest match of Brock’s career. After Wrestlemania, things will change because you won’t be able to act like a bully and get what you want. No one wants you here. Seth says he knows that Brock doesn’t give a damn about anyone else. You made a lot of money and had a great career out of being Brock Lesnar. You are the most decorated in Combat Sports. Beating Brock at Wrestlemanis might be improbable but it is not impossible. Seth says he will beat Brock and take his title and there is not a damn thing you can do about it.

Brock starts to leave the ring and Seth kicks Brock in the groin. Seth with punches but Brock with a German suplex and he goes for an F5 but Seth with another low blow and he hits a super kick. Seth with Black Out and then he grabs the Universal Title belt and holds it above Brock before putting it on top of Brock.

We are back and Seth Rollins is in the back and he is reminded that if he does what he did on Sunday, he will be disqualified and not be champion. Seth says that Brock had it coming and he is not a champion . . . yet.

Match Number One: Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley versus Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay

Beth and Peyton start things off but Sasha decides to tag herself in. They lock up and Peyton takes Sasha to the mat. Sasha with a rope assisted arm drag and then she arm drags Peyton again. Bayley tags in and they snap mare Peyton and hit a double elbow drop for a near fall. Sasha tags back in and she kicks Peyton. Billie tags in and Sasha with a drop toe hold. Natalya tags in and she suplexes Billie and gets a near fall. Beth tags in and they send Billie to the mat by the hair and Beth gets a near fall. Beth with a wrist lock and she lifts Billie into the air. Peyton tries to make the save and then Sasha and Bayley come in the ring and we have an argument as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley sends Billie into the turnbuckles and hits running back elbows. Peyton pulls Billie out of the corner on a Mafia Kick attempt. Bayley is pulled to the apron and Billie with a boot to knock Bayley off the apron. Peyton tags in and gets a near fall. Peyton and Billie with kicks and a pose. Billie gets a near fall. Peyton tags in and they send Bayley into the turnbuckles. Peyton chokes Bayley in the corner.

Tamina and Nia go to the floor when Peyton wants to make the tag. Billie tags in and Bayley with a cutter while Billie is in the ropes. Beth pushes Sasha off the apron and tags in. Beth runs Peyton into the turnbuckles and connects with a clothesline. Beth with a forearm to Billie and a kick to Nia. Beth with a power slam and Tamina pulls the ropes down and Beth falls to the floor. Beth with a spear that sends Tamina through the ringside barrier and they are both down.

Peyton remembers that the match is still going on and she brings Beth into the ring and slaps Beth. Beth blocks a slap and she hits the Glam Slam for the three count.

Winners: Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley

A vehicle arrives in the back and Batista emerges.

We are back and Batista makes his way to the ring.

Batista gets his spotlight and before he can speak, we have a video package.

Batista tells Hunter to kiss his ass and then he drops the mic.

We are back and Elias is still in New York City, well New Jersey because he is outside MetLife Stadium. Elias says he will give his greatest performance when he headlines Wrestlemania. There will be no interruptions on Sunday. He talks about the chants of the people, but it will not be while he is playing. Elias says after Sunday, people will only talk about his musical performance.

Match Number Two: JInder Mahal versus Apollo Crews in a Lumberjack Match?

Mahal with punches followed by a clothesline. Mahal with a half nelson and chin lock into a reverse chin lock. Crews with a belly-to-back suplex to get out of the hold. Crews with a thrust kick and flying clothesline. Crews goes up top and hits a frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Apollo Crews

After the match, the trophy is brought in front of Apollo Crews and then Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas push Apollo aside. Everyone at ringside makes their way into the ring and they battle until everyone is thrown over the top rope to the floor until we are down to Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. Mahal and the Singhs throw Titus over the top rope. Samir and Sunil are sent to Apollo and then Apollo with an enzuigiri to send Mahal over the top rope.

We are back and Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring.

Kurt says the crowd is making this hard. He says this is his last night ever on Raw. He says he has been through good times and bad times. He has heard some boos but mostly cheers. From the bottom of his heart, Kurt says he wants to say Thank You.

We have a video package for Kurt Angle. Randy Orton says Kurt excelled at every aspect of the game. Cena says he is a once very two generation performer. Mick says that when he heard the ‘Three Is” promo, he knew he could make it. Triple H says the best thing about Kurt was his ability to poke fun at himself and go with things. Steve Austin says Kurt is one of the most talented guys he was in the ring with.

Kurt mentions that he broke his neck again and he left WWE. Kurt says he never thought he would be back. Kurt says he was born to win a gold medal but his destiny was to come to the WWE to entertain the fans.

Kurt fights back the tears and out comes Baron Corbin.

He asks if he is interrupting a stroll down memory lane. Baron says that should have been in black and white because that was ancient history. That is not the man you saw in the video package. The man in the ring cannot take off his jacket and he cannot last more than a few minutes without huffing and puffing. Baron says everyone is bigger and better than him. Baron says he is sick of hearing that Kurt deserves someone better than him as his last opponent in WWE.

Baron says the last image of Kurt Angle will be a broken down man on his back in the middle of the ring on Sunday.

Kurt says they will meet on Sunday, but why not have an exhibition match tonight?

Corbin makes his way to the ring and he thinks about entering the ring, but he has a case of LaceyEvansItis and goes back to the floor. He says there is the Kurt Angle intensity, but where is the intelligence. Baron says he will wait until Sunday.

As Baron goes up the ring, Rey Mysterio makes his way to the ring.

Rey says they get it. You don’t want to fight Kurt tonight, but someone needs to teach you a lesson in respect. Rey suggests that he face Corbin tonight.

Baron says he will not do that. Corbin punches Rey and Angle punches Corbin. Rey with a springboard seated splash followed by an Olympic Slam from Angle. Corbin goes to the floor.

We go to the back and we have Charlotte Flair in the interview area. Charlotte is asked about the new stipulation for her match on Sunday and if she is concerned. Charlotte says someone should ask Asuka if she was blindsided when she was forced to tap out. The world will be blindsided on Sunday when she breaks Becky’s leg and makes Ronda tap out. Stephanie had to change the match since Charlotte says she has changed the game.

Charlotte is asked if she can keep her cool in the six woman tag match. She says she is not like Ronda or Becky. They better stay away from her after the match, or they won’t make it to Wrestlemania.

Match Number Three: Ricochet and Aleister Black versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Black and Dawson start things off. They lock up and Black with a clean break and he gets Dawson to flinch. Black with a side head lock and Dawson with a snap mare and shoulder tackle. Dawson with a back elbow Wilder tags in and he chops Black and follows with European uppercuts. Black with a boot to the head followed by a leg sweep and La Magistral for a near fall. Black with an arm drag into an arm bar. RIcochet tags in and he connects with a forearm to the arm and an arm bar.

Dawson tags in and they hit a double head butt to the back. Dawson with a kick and chop. Dawson chokes Ricochet in the ropes. Wilder tags in and Ricochet lands on his feet on a back body drop and hits a double head scissors. Black tags in and Black with a knee and Ricochet with a sliding kick. Black with a hip toss and he gets a near fall. Dawson sends Black to the apron and he punches Dawson. Dawson drops the arm on the middle rope and Black goes to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson tags in and he hits a Northern Lights suplex on Black for a near fall. Dawson works on the fingers. Dawson with a hammer lock. Black with an elbow but Dawson goes for a suplex and Black lands on his feet. Black with a leg sweep and Wilder tags in but Black is stopped from making the tag. Black punches Wilder and gets closer to the corner. Black with a kick and Ricochet tags in and hits a running forearm or two. Ricochet with a neck breaker to Dawson. Ricochet with a rollup and inside cradle for near falls. Ricochet with a drop kick and victory roll for a near fall. Ricochet with an O’Connor Roll and Dawson punches Ricochet. Wilder with a Gory Special for a near fall.

Wilder wants to make the tag but Black pulls Dawson off the apron. Black pulls Wilder to the floor. Dawson runs into a knee when Black sends Wilder into the ringside barrier. Wilder with a tornado DDT off the ringside barrier. Ricochet with a plancha over the ring post. The referee starts his count and Wilder and Ricochet try to get into the ring but Wilder sends Ricochet into the ringside barrier. Dawson pulls Ricochet off the apron from under the ring and the referee gets to ten.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (by count out) [Retain Championship]

After the match, Black with Black Mass to Wilder on the floor and then Dawson in the ring. Ricochet goes up top and hits a 630 Splash.

We see Ronda Rousey shadow boxing in the back and she says that she will take care of the Riott Squad while Charlotte and Becky watch. Then it will be Judgment Day on Sunday, unless they provoke her tonight.

We are back with a look at Colin Jost and Michael Che being added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last week’s Raw.

Alexa Bliss is talking with Tyler Breeze in the back and they are talking about Tyler’s hair. We see EC3 standing next to them. Alexa talks about the great job she is doing as the host of Wrestlemania. EC3 and Tyler laugh about Weekend Update. Braun Strowman shows up and he wants to know what they were laughing at and Tyler says the people down the hall were laughing at Weekend Update.

Braun walks down the hall and he asks them if they thought it was funny. He names them Michael Che and Colin Jost. He tells them to meet him in the ring or get these hands.

We go to Roman Reigns in the back and he is asked about what Drew has done to him recently and he is asked if he is 100 percent. Roman wants to know who is coming up with rumors about his health. Roman says he is 100 percent cleared. At Wrestlemania . . .

Drew McIntyre attacks Roman from behind and punches him. Drew tells Roman he should have said no and then Roman is sent into storage cases. He tells Roman he wants him to see Drew as he goes to sleep at night.

We are in the back with Becky Lynch as she gets ready to go to the ring for her match. Becky says this Sunday she is walking out of MetLife Stadium as the first ever Raw and Smackdown Champion. Who cares what the wooden doll Charlotte has to say. Becky says she had Ronda beat months ago. She triggered her God Complex. When Ronda feels untouchable, she is beatable. Becky says they are hoping that she loses her cool to get kicked out of the match. The only way to make sure they cannot sink her after Wrestlemania is to take all of the gold. Charlotte and Ronda talk about making history but Becky says she has no choice but to make history.

Match Number Four: Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan versus Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair in an If the Non Riott Squad wrestlers turn on their partners . . . they are out of the Main Event of Wrestlemania Match

Charlotte is going to start since Becky and Ronda are busy staring at each other. Charlotte with a knee to Ruby and she sends Ruby to the mat. Charlotte with chops to Ruby and then she struts. Charlotte chokes Ruby in the ropes and Becky tags in and struts. Becky wants Charlotte to hit her but Charlotte is not that stupid. Becky with a kick but Ruby with a shoulder tackle. Becky bridges out of the cover and Becky with an arm drag. Ruby goes to the floor.

We are back and Sarah with a Cobra Clutch on Becky. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and hits an elbow. Becky sends Sarah to the floor. Ruby tags in and she hits an enzuigiri. Sarah tags back in and connects with a knee to Becky. Sarah with a reverse Cloverleaf. Becky escapes and Liv tags in. Becky with clotheslines and a leg lariat. Becky with an exploder to Sarah followed by back heel kick to Liv and an exploder to Liv for a near fall. Liv with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte tags in while Becky tries for DisArmHer. Ronda tags herself in and Charlotte and Ronda go face to face. Liv with a rollup but Ronda with a judo throw and arm bar.

Liv taps out.

Winners: Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch

After the match, Ronda punches Charlotte. Becky joins in and security makes their way to the ring. Charlotte, Ronda, and Becky go after security and then the police make their way to the ring.

Ronda escapes and she goes after Becky. Ronda is handcuffed. Becky attacks Ronda while she is handcuffed and Charlotte watches from the floor. Becky gets handcuffed. Charlotte kicks Ronda and she completes the triple threat of arrests. They are taken up the ramp and they continue to attempt to resist arrest.

We go to the back where Charlotte is being put into a police car. Ronda kicks Becky before Becky is put into the police car, but it is the same one Ronda is in. Ronda kicks the window and it shatters. Charlotte gets out of her car and it is a kicking fest until Ronda gets behind the wheel of one of the cars and drives it into the other. Ronda sticks her head out of the window and Charlotte with a knee to Ronda. Two of the cars drive away and Charlotte is still in the parking lot as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode versus Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Otis and Gable start things off and Otis with a shoulder tackle. Tucker tags in and they march around Gable and hit a double splash. Knight with a waist lock but Gable with a Northern Lights suplex. Roode tags in and Gable with a punch followed by a knee lift and clothesline from Roode for a near fall. Roode with a forearm to the back and . . .

Lacey Evans makes her way to the stage and she spins around while Roode has Tucker in a reverse chin lock. Roode with a knee to the midsection and chop. Lacey goes to the back and Roode runs into an uppercut. Otis tags in and Roode with kicks but Otis blocks the Glorious DDT and runs Roode into the turnbuckles. Otis with a splash and Caterpillar for a near fall. Gable with a cross body and he goes over the top with Tucker. Gable tags in and he goes for a cross body but Otis catches him and they hit The Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight.

We have a video package for Kofi Kingston.

We are back and we are told that Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky have been sent to a local police precinct.

Match Number Six: Braun Strowman versus “Colin Jost” and “Michael Che”

Braun splash both of them and he biels “Colin” and does the same to “Michael”. Braun with clotheslines to both men. Braun sends them both over the top rope to the floor. Braun goes to the floor and Braun with shoulder tackles to both men. Braun with another lap around the ring for shoulder tackles. Braun sends both men back into the ring. Braun returns to the ring and he hits a splash on both men and then Braun with power slams to each man. Braun picks up both men and hits a double power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

We are back and Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush are in the ring. Bobby is asked about his match against Finn Balor on Sunday. We see how he earned that match. Lio takes the mic and says that last week was a fluke. Finn didn’t pin Bobby. On Sunday, Bobby won’t have to worry about dead weight Jinder Mahal. All they will have to worry about after Wrestlemania is where will be the after party.

Bobby is asked about having to face the Demon. Bobby says he has been fighting for a long time. He is not afraid of some Irish Fairy Tale. Finn Balor is the Demon and The Demon is Finn Balor. He destroys Finn every time.

Finn shows up on the TitanTron and he tells Bobby he is someone who has had demons. He says his demon will be your nightmare.

Match Number Seven: Rey Mysterio Jr. versus Baron Corbin

Baron backs Rey into the corner but Rey escapes and he kicks Baron in the leg. Rey with a drop kick to the knee. Rey goes to the floor and Baron follows after him but Rey gets back into the ring and hits a drop kick. Rey tries to slide between Baron’s legs but Baron stops Rey and Rey with a rana that sends Baron over the top rope to the floor. Rey goes for a suicide dive but Baron with a forearm and we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin sends Rey into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Baron puts Rey on the turnbuckles and connects with a forearm. Baron goes after Rey’s mask and Baron yells at the referee for doing his job. Rey lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Rey cannot capitalize. Baron kicks Rey. Rey gets to the floor and he limps around the ringside area and then Rey drops to his knees. Baron sends Rey into the ringside barrier one more time.

They return to the ring and the referee checks on Rey as Rey holds his ankle. Rey with kicks to the head. Baron with a rollup but Rey with a drop kick. Baron sends Rey chest first to the mat. Baron sends Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. Baron with a clothesline to Rey on the floor. Baron palms Rey to the apron and Rey with shoulders but Rey is sent into the ring post. Baron goes for a slam but Rey counters into a sleeper. Baron with a snap mare but he misses a splash into the corner. Rey with a head scissors and a satellite DDT for a near fall.

Baron kicks Rey to the apron but Rey with a shoulder and a head scissors that sends Corbin into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and then Rey goes up top and misses the frog splash. Corbin gets back to his feet. Baron goes for a power bomb but Rey with punches and a seated splash. Baron with Deep Six for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

After the match, Angle attacks Corbin from behind and applies the ankle lock. Baron Corbin taps out because it does not matter since it is not part of a match. Officials come out and hold their arms up to tell Kurt to stop.